A modern makeover revealed for Kingston’s bus station

Almost 30 years after the last one was built, Kingston on Thames has replaced its old bus station with a new one that has drawn mixed comments.

There’s a complaint that the seats, which are facing the buses are facing the wrong way.

There’s a complaint that the design is boring — it’s a bus stop, what’s it supposed to look like?

There are complaints that corten weathering steel is used too often. Unlike, say, brick, steel, and glass, which are the main construction materials used in the UK.

There are complaints that the canopy, which is wider than the old one, has reduced the amount of shelter being offered.

The bus station on the Cromwell Road used to have a pavement with three patches of roofing facing the road and a stagged roofing at the back where the buses stop. The new design provides a roof over the whole length of the road facing bus stops plus the same level of roofing over the back bus stops. A net gain in roofage.

The new design also creates three visually segregated zones — the central corridor with paving, and on each side zones for the bus stops. Less noticeable is that the paving is water permeable to let rainwater slowly soak into the ground rather than diverting it into drains to be washed away.

The old cold metal seats have been replaced with wood seats, and a legitimate complaint can be made that the rows of seats stepped back from the road have been reduced from 10 to eight per bus stand. There are also fewer seats on the road-facing side, but that’s slightly offset by replacing the old narrow benches with proper seats.

The roof structure is tree-like in style, with glazed panels on the roof to allow light to penetrate. The old large heavyset supports for the old roof have also been replaced with thinner less visually blocking uprights.

A nice touch is the copious quantities of bins, with one at every bus stand.

A heavy concrete wall also blocks the bus stands from passengers. I am sure the old metal barrier stopping a bus from ploughing into waiting passengers would have worked, but the concrete wall feels more reassuring.

A few niggles still to add, including the ubiquitous coffee shop is still to open, and some of the signs had stickers covering up mistakes or soon-to-be-added features. More digital displays would have helped – just one at each end of the bus station is rather threadbare.

Eventually, planting in the roof will flow over the edges and soften the slab effect a bit. However, unlike the old station, which had a green metal and glass roof, the colour of the corten steel matches the two brick buildings at each end, drawing them into the design rather than looking like afterthoughts.

Another big change is that there’s now a dedicated disabled bus stop at the western end of the station. That’s been subject to a lot of consultation, but only time will tell if it works in practice. It’s also next to the loos, a new addition to the bus station.

It’s taken a decade since the original plans were approved in 2015, but with only some modest changes, they have finally been delivered. And judging by the number of very young bus nerds rushing around photographing everything in sight just after it opened on Saturday morning — the future generation of transport nerds will be much more interested in buses than trains. An interesting legacy of making bus services free for children.