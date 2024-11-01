Build a LEGO model of Surbiton station

One of the UK’s finest modernist railway stations has been immortalised in LEGO, and the local friend’s society is selling kits so you can build your own mini-station.

The model contains 99 real LEGO parts and two special printed blocks and once assembled, it measures 17.5 x 4.5 x 9 cm. It shows the clock tower and famous frontage, along with the side wing for the station building.

The model is available for pre-order only. Orders need to be placed by the end of Tuesday, November 5th. They can then send the model in the post, or you can collect it locally.

It’s the sort of thing a local resident would probably quite enjoy as a Christmas present.

The model costs £30, plus £6.50 for shipping if you don’t collect in person.

Order details are here.

The model has been designed by The Brick People for the Friends of Surbiton Station.