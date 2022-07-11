In 1932, a London theatre was left without a play after the early cancellation of one of its performances. To fill the gap, in came a musical version of Twelfth Night, performed by actors dressed only in black and white. Awkwardly, this play proved so popular that when the theatre needed them to move on, they had to set up a makeshift theatre on a plot of land in the middle of Regent’s Park.

And that grew over time to become the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

As one of the largest theatres in London, the theatre’s annual 18-week summer season is attended by over 140,000 people each year, and this year is its 90th anniversary.

To mark the anniversary, there’s a limited edition celebratory gin.

The suppliers, The Tipsy Food Company says that they took inspiration from Queen Mary’s rose garden, which backs onto the theatre, to create a floral and fruity rose and rhubarb gin.

