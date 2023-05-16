Coronations have been held pretty much since we invented the idea of a monarchy, and there’s a topical exhibition about the coronations of the past, ranging from 900 years ago to the one that happened just a few days ago.

The display, which is in the Lambeth Palace Library, opens with a book, open of course, and it’s the earliest surviving English Coronation Charter, for the coronation of Henry I in August 1100. This charter document was cited as a precedent for the Magna Carta a century later, as it included references to upholding the freedoms of the church and barons.

Nothing about ordinary folk of course.

At the moment, there’s also a small side room display that will be open until the middle of June, and shows off some of the items from previous coronations used by the Archbishops – including the large banners with text hung up for an archbishop to read with his fading eyesight in 1902. An early form of teleprompter.

It’s also here that the Library’s newest acquisition is on display – the Bible used by Charles III to swear his oath at the coronation. Four bibles were created, one given to the King, one goes to Westminster Abbey, one to Oxford University — and this one, the one that was used in the coronation itself.

Interestingly, I think at least, the Bibles could only be printed by the “two Universities in England, the Four Universities in Scotland, and the several colleges of Eton, Westminster, and Winchester”, as they hold a perpetual copyright on the Bible in the UK, as handed to them in 1775. Fortunately, in 1988, it was decided that had to be dealt with, and they were given another 50 years, but on 1st January 2039, the Bible will leave copyright in the UK. So, technically, at the moment, you can’t print a Bible in the UK without permission.

But potentially, the next coronation bible could be printed by someone other than a University for the first time since King James I.

There are a number of letters showing some of the behind the scenes thinking about the coronations, mostly over the past century, and even a map, showing who moves to where and when within Westminster Abbey’s coronation theatre for Elizabeth II’s coronation.

One of the earlier letters from George VI to the Archibishop includes the envelope, and the postal address is simply, His Grace the Archbishop of Canterbury, Lambeth Palace, SE1. Presumably, the postmen didn’t need a full address.

If you saw the grand invitations sent for Charles III’s coronation, then the one for Edward VII will look very plain by comparison.

Joining Charles III’s bible in the exhibition s the one created for Elizabeth II with the binding by the same firm that did the work for Charles III’s bible.

As an exhibition, it’s a mix of ancient rites and documents, but probably much more interesting are the more modern documents, especially as they preserve some of the private correspondence between monarch and bishop about their own coronations.

I particularly smiled at Archbishop Lang’s reaction to Edward VIII’s suggestion for a shorter service. The archbishop was a bit of a fusspot, but he needn’t have worried, as the abdication crisis solved the problem of how long Edward VIII’s now cancelled service would last.

It’s a modest display – in four cases, plus the side display, but the more modern documents shine some fascinating insights into past coronations.

The exhibition, Coronations from the middle ages to the present day is at Lambeth Palace Library until 13th July 2023 – but not that the side display with the Archbishop’s cope and mitre will close on 14th June — so best to visit before then.

The exhibition is open Mon-Fri from 9:30am to 5pm, plus Saturday 3rd June and 8th July.