A 200th anniversary touring railway exhibition is visiting London in July
Dates for your diary as a special train will be visiting Euston and Waterloo stations this summer to celebrate the railway’s 200th anniversary.
The specially customised travelling exhibition train, Inspiration, will comprise four reconfigured Mark 3 coaches and tell the story of the railways over the past 200 years.
The mobile Railway 200 exhibition is designed to inspire schoolchildren and others to consider a rail career, spotlight the wide range of roles available, and create a more diverse workforce.
Rail’s innovation and pioneering pedigree will be explored in a ‘Railway Firsts’ coach, highlighting landmark moments in the development of the railway. A ‘Wonderlab on Wheels’ will be a part of the event, inviting visitors to test their engineering skills with a range of interactive exhibits. This will adjoin a carriage called ‘Your Railway Future’, showcasing some of the more hidden roles in rail and encouraging people to consider a career in rail to shape the next 200 years. There will also be a ‘Partner Zone’, offering free, flexible exhibition space.
More than 200,000 people, including many schoolchildren, are expected to visit by prior booking. Admission to the train will be free, but normal entry charges to heritage railways and private sites where it is located will apply.
Tickets to visit the travelling exhibition will be available shortly after Easter.
The initial itinerary is below, with more locations planned to be added later.
|Dates
|Location
|27 June to 6 July
|Severn Valley Railway, Kidderminster
|8 to 10 July
|Birmingham Moor Street station
|12 to 15 July
|London Euston station
|18 to 19 July
|London Waterloo station
|20 to 21 July
|Margate station, Kent
|23 to 29 July
|Bluebell Railway, Sussex
|1 to 3 August
|Alstom’s Litchurch Lane site, Derby
|7 to 10 August
|Norwich station, Norfolk
|11 to 14 August
|Lowestoft station, Suffolk
|16 to 17 August
|Freightliner Doncaster Railport, South Yorkshire
|23 to 31 August
|National Railway Museum, York
|10 to 17 Sept
|Darlington station, County Durham
|20 Sept to 1 Oct
|Locomotion museum, Shildon, County Durham
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you