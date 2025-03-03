A 200th anniversary touring railway exhibition is visiting London in July

Dates for your diary as a special train will be visiting Euston and Waterloo stations this summer to celebrate the railway’s 200th anniversary.

The specially customised travelling exhibition train, Inspiration, will comprise four reconfigured Mark 3 coaches and tell the story of the railways over the past 200 years.

The mobile Railway 200 exhibition is designed to inspire schoolchildren and others to consider a rail career, spotlight the wide range of roles available, and create a more diverse workforce.

Rail’s innovation and pioneering pedigree will be explored in a ‘Railway Firsts’ coach, highlighting landmark moments in the development of the railway. A ‘Wonderlab on Wheels’ will be a part of the event, inviting visitors to test their engineering skills with a range of interactive exhibits. This will adjoin a carriage called ‘Your Railway Future’, showcasing some of the more hidden roles in rail and encouraging people to consider a career in rail to shape the next 200 years. There will also be a ‘Partner Zone’, offering free, flexible exhibition space.

More than 200,000 people, including many schoolchildren, are expected to visit by prior booking. Admission to the train will be free, but normal entry charges to heritage railways and private sites where it is located will apply.

Tickets to visit the travelling exhibition will be available shortly after Easter.

The initial itinerary is below, with more locations planned to be added later.