A £2 million fund to deep clean Southeastern railway stations

The train company Southeastern is to spend some £2 million over the next six months refreshing and deep cleaning over 100 of its stations.

The repair and improvement works will see public areas repainted and customer facilities repaired or replaced. The deep cleans are in addition to the ongoing cleaning work across the network and will help support the growing Southeastern rail network.

Between now and the end of March 2025, 116 stations will be deep-cleaned alongside repair and improvement works at 20 stations. Further station improvements, including new waiting shelters, seating and retail refurbishments will be announced in the coming weeks, too.

David Wornham, Passenger Services Director at Southeastern, said: “Our stations are the first and last impression our customers receive and that is why we are continually working to ensure they’re at the highest possible standard.

“This £2 million investment will see 116 stations deep cleaned alongside improvement and repair work at 20 stations – all to be delivered before the end of March next year.”

Station Improvements

  • Ashford International
  • Blackheath
  • Bromley South
  • Canterbury West
  • Chatham
  • Dartford
  • Gillingham
  • Gravesend
  • Greenwich
  • Grove Park
  • Hither Green
  • Lewisham
  • London Waterloo East
  • New Cross
  • Orpington
  • Sevenoaks
  • Sidcup
  • Tonbridge
  • Tunbridge Wells
  • Woolwich Arsenal

Stations to be deep-cleaned:

  • Albany Park
  • Aylesham
  • Barming
  • Barnehurst
  • Battle
  • Bearsted
  • Beckenham Junction
  • Belvedere
  • Bexley
  • Bexleyheath
  • Bickley
  • Birchington
  • Borough Green
  • Brixton
  • Broadstairs
  • Bromley North
  • Canterbury East
  • Catford Bridge
  • Charing
  • Charlton
  • Chelsfield
  • Chislehurst
  • Clockhouse
  • Crayford
  • Crowhurst
  • Deal
  • Deptford
  • Dover Priory
  • Eden Park
  • Elmers End
  • Elmstead Woods
  • Eltham
  • Erith
  • Etchingham
  • Eynsford
  • Falconwood
  • Farningham Road
  • Faversham
  • Folkestone Central
  • Folkestone West
  • Frant
  • Greenhithe
  • Harrietsham
  • Hastings
  • Hayes (Kent)
  • Headcorn
  • Herne Bay
  • Herne Hill
  • High Brooms
  • Higham
  • Hildenborough
  • Kearsney
  • Kent House
  • Kidbrooke
  • Knockholt
  • Ladywell
  • Lee (London)
  • Lenham
  • Longfield
  • Lower Sydenham
  • Maidstone East
  • Maidstone West
  • Marden
  • Margate
  • Maze Hill
  • Meopham
  • Mottingham
  • New Beckenham
  • New Eltham
  • Newington
  • Northfleet
  • Otford
  • Paddock Wood
  • Penge East
  • Petts Wood
  • Pluckley
  • Plumstead
  • Queenborough
  • Rainham (Kent)
  • Ramsgate
  • Robertsbridge
  • Rochester
  • Sandling
  • Sandwich
  • Sheerness On Sea
  • Shepherds Well
  • Shortlands
  • Sittingbourne
  • Slade Green
  • Snodland
  • St Johns
  • St Leonards Warrior Square
  • St Mary Cray
  • Staplehurst
  • Stone Crossing
  • Stonegate
  • Strood
  • Sturry
  • Sundridge Park
  • Swanley
  • Swanscombe
  • Sydenham Hill
  • Teynham
  • Thanet Parkway
  • Wadhurst
  • Walmer
  • Welling
  • West Dulwich
  • West Malling
  • West St Leonards
  1. Never mind cleaning … class 376 need scrapping – yesterday.
    Horrible things – from a passenger’s p.o.v. anyway

  4. What about Whitstable station left out no deep clearing and need repainting station. No coverfootbridge and lifts.. shame Whitstable station

