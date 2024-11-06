A £2 million fund to deep clean Southeastern railway stations

The train company Southeastern is to spend some £2 million over the next six months refreshing and deep cleaning over 100 of its stations.

The repair and improvement works will see public areas repainted and customer facilities repaired or replaced. The deep cleans are in addition to the ongoing cleaning work across the network and will help support the growing Southeastern rail network.

Between now and the end of March 2025, 116 stations will be deep-cleaned alongside repair and improvement works at 20 stations. Further station improvements, including new waiting shelters, seating and retail refurbishments will be announced in the coming weeks, too.

David Wornham, Passenger Services Director at Southeastern, said: “Our stations are the first and last impression our customers receive and that is why we are continually working to ensure they’re at the highest possible standard.

“This £2 million investment will see 116 stations deep cleaned alongside improvement and repair work at 20 stations – all to be delivered before the end of March next year.”

Station Improvements

Ashford International

Blackheath

Bromley South

Canterbury West

Chatham

Dartford

Gillingham

Gravesend

Greenwich

Grove Park

Hither Green

Lewisham

London Waterloo East

New Cross

Orpington

Sevenoaks

Sidcup

Tonbridge

Tunbridge Wells

Woolwich Arsenal

