Planning application reveals a surprise about Heathrow Airport’s runways

Planning applications can reveal surprises, such as that planes weren’t allowed to lift off from Heathrow Airport’s northern runway when flying eastwards.

It’s generally beneficial to fly into the wind when landing and taking off, which means that around 70 percent of flights at Heathrow Airport take off facing west. Heathrow uses both runways, alternating their use at 3pm each day and the pattern each week to reduce the burden on people living under the flight path.

However, the 30 percent of flights that take off eastwards almost always use the southern runway and rarely the northern one.

This is because of the Cranford Agreement, an oral undertaking given by the government in 1952 to the residents of the village next to the northern runway that planes wouldn’t fly over them.

Although it was just an oral agreement, it has always been obeyed.

However, in 2009, the government scrapped the agreement as part of the – since cancelled — plans to expand Heathrow Airport. This was welcomed on the western side, as the agreement had meant planes landing at Heathrow coming in over Berkshire could only use the northern runway.

However, it would mean more flights over Cranford on the northeastern side of the airport.

As it happens, the airport has never enabled eastbound departures from the northbound runway but now plans to.

To allow planes to use the northern runway, Heathrow Airport needs to build additional noise barriers on the northwestern corner along with extra runway space for taxiing aircraft.

In fact, when you look at a satellite view of Heathrow Airport, it’s really noticable how the northwestern corner lacks the taxiway space that the other three corners have — because until now planes haven’t taken off from there.

It’s just something that even people familiar with the airport might not have noticed before.

The airport has filed a planning application with Hillingdon Council for the construction work to be carried out and a public consultation has opened.

It’ll also mean plane spotters will need to find a suitable spot on the airport’s northeastern corner to watch planes taking off.