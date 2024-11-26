Planning application reveals a surprise about Heathrow Airport’s runways
Planning applications can reveal surprises, such as that planes weren’t allowed to lift off from Heathrow Airport’s northern runway when flying eastwards.
It’s generally beneficial to fly into the wind when landing and taking off, which means that around 70 percent of flights at Heathrow Airport take off facing west. Heathrow uses both runways, alternating their use at 3pm each day and the pattern each week to reduce the burden on people living under the flight path.
However, the 30 percent of flights that take off eastwards almost always use the southern runway and rarely the northern one.
This is because of the Cranford Agreement, an oral undertaking given by the government in 1952 to the residents of the village next to the northern runway that planes wouldn’t fly over them.
Although it was just an oral agreement, it has always been obeyed.
However, in 2009, the government scrapped the agreement as part of the – since cancelled — plans to expand Heathrow Airport. This was welcomed on the western side, as the agreement had meant planes landing at Heathrow coming in over Berkshire could only use the northern runway.
However, it would mean more flights over Cranford on the northeastern side of the airport.
As it happens, the airport has never enabled eastbound departures from the northbound runway but now plans to.
To allow planes to use the northern runway, Heathrow Airport needs to build additional noise barriers on the northwestern corner along with extra runway space for taxiing aircraft.
In fact, when you look at a satellite view of Heathrow Airport, it’s really noticable how the northwestern corner lacks the taxiway space that the other three corners have — because until now planes haven’t taken off from there.
It’s just something that even people familiar with the airport might not have noticed before.
The airport has filed a planning application with Hillingdon Council for the construction work to be carried out and a public consultation has opened.
It’ll also mean plane spotters will need to find a suitable spot on the airport’s northeastern corner to watch planes taking off.
I think you mean “southern runway” not “southbound”
But intersting, amazing they haven’t done this before, i guess it weakened the case for the 3rd runway if it was clear they weren’t at maximum maximum capacity
I’m also amazed there have not been more plans for T1
LHR already runs to something like 98% capacity. This won’t add one extra flight but will improve efficiency of operations.
No it won’t improve efficiency. It will just spread out the noise a bit more.
It will increase taxi times, increase likelihood of delays, and increase emissions.
So why do you think they are doing it?
Umm “Heathrow uses both runways, alternating their use at 3pm each day and the pattern each week to reduce the burden on people living under the flight path.”
not sure it’s really clear in this writing.. that it’s only the runway they land on which is altered (north or south one), but 70% of the flights still come in from the same West direction (i.e fly over London!)
https://www.heathrow.com/company/local-community/noise/operations/wind-direction
Which you sure know about when they are “allowed” to start landing planes at 430am.. and every single day they fly over at 425am so that they land exactly on the legal time.
Heathrow are doing it because they have to; the govt. have instructed then to alternate on easterlies.
When I click on the google maps link above, the result is interesting in that only two planes are shown at the airport, and they are on the runway. Why have they erased the ones at the gates, etc.?
For the same reason that when you look at the roads, e.g. the nearby M25, it’s pretty much free of all traffic – this applies globally not just to Heathrow.
Google (or whoever provides the satellite images) are presumably combining multiple images from a short timeframe to produce an image with effectively no traffic – there’s probably a bit of software trained to help detect and omit these transitory features. Only a few stationary cars in car parks and driveways are visible.