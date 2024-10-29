Exit Photography’s stark vision of 1970s urban struggles comes to LSE Library

In 1974, a group of photographers started recording life in several of the UK’s largest cities, and their work is currently on display in the LSE library.

The group, Exit Photography, later published their work in 1982 in a book that was not well received at the time. Looking back, it shows an inner-city society wracked by creaking social services and inequalities. The LSE owns the archive, and its exhibition looks back at the work involved in taking the photos and interviewing the people and the reaction when it published its book.

As a display, it’s a mix of the photos taken and the many campaigns that sprung up to protest against the poverty of the late 1970s to early 1980s.

There’s a lot here, from activists protesting against government and politicians to help groups that worked to maximise the support people could claim from governments while lobbying for more money.

One photo from the archive that particularly caught my attention showed a young man watching TV, which was showing This Is Your Life — which seemed to almost be reflecting the life around him. However, modern eyes may frown on the wall of scantily clad ladies in the background.

There’s also a counter view presented here from groups that objected to how Exit Photography and others presented images of poverty and sought to overturn the image of poor people in popular culture.

As an exhibition, it shows a world still recovering from WWII’s effects and amid industrial decline, which was soon to be accelerated under the new government.

It’s a look back at a world that seems Dickensian but was within living memory for many of us.

The exhibition, Exposure and Contrast: The Exit Photography Group is at the LSE Library near Holborn until the end of January 2025.

It’s free to visit and open daily.