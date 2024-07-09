Camden Council plans to pedestrianise Camden High Street
The exceptionally busy Camden High Street could become much more pleasant to walk along, as Camden Council plans to pedestrianise it.
The pedestrianisation would be for an 18-month trial and would be from Camden Town station’s entrance up to just before the canal. Although it would be a pedestrian space, emergency vehicles and services would still have access, and northbound cycling would also be retained. Delivery spaces would be created on nearby Buck Street.
Meanwhile, the diverted road traffic would go along Kentish Town Road and rejoin Camden High Street via Hawley Crescent. In addition, they plan to make Jamestown Road one way westbound for motor traffic, creating more space for outdoor seating for the many cafes and restaurants that line the road.
However, this isn’t the first time that Camden Council has proposed pedestrianising Camden High Street. Plans were first shown off in 2019 but never implemented.
If approved, the proposed Camden High Street changes would be implemented as a trial, using temporary materials, under an Experimental Traffic Order (ETO) for a maximum of 18 months. After that, a full public consultation on whether or not to make these changes permanent would be carried out about a year into the pedestrianisation trial, giving them time to decide whether to retain it as a permanent pedestrianised road or scrap it.
There will be a pop-up stand to show off the plans outside Buck Street Market next Tuesday (16th July) from 9am to 5pm.
Responses to the consultation to start the Camden High Street trial pedestrianisation can be sent here.
A polite reminder, posting comments on social media or below won’t affect the outcome of the consultation – if you want to express an opinion, you need to respond to the consultation.
What are streateries?
On the map,in the legend there’s a greyish block marked “streateries”.
Not a word I’ve heard before, but at a guess, they’re eateries in the streetery 🙂
I wondered that yesterday when I saw a sign in Hampstead near the Overground. Maybe it’s a Camden thing.
“A Streatery is a car free outdoor dining space for restaurants, cafes and other businesses to place tables and chairs and so that pedestrians can pass safely all while maintaining social distancing.”
https://consultations.wearecamden.org/supporting-communities/hampstead-high-street-streatery/
Quite a catchy word, really.
Well, it’s one way of stopping cars making the illegal left turn at the bottom of Parkway onto Camden High Street.
Snark aside, I believe this will be a great and successful project. I could see the scheme being extended to Castlehaven/Hawley Road in the longer term.
Fantastic news. I love that we’re finally starting to plan our city streets so they’re a nice place to live and visit, not just for driving past.
Long overdue in my view; hopefully it’ll eventually extend further as others have said.
Such good news this. Next step should be to only allow EVs into areas like this too if you ask me. We used to have electric milk floats for street deliveries – get back to all that ASAP.
Are you all joking, you obviously don’t drive. Sure, let all the cyclists continue to run the red lights, run over little kids and cut across mums walking with buggies as well as leaving the bikes all over the road causing problems for everyone especially wheelchair and buggy users. Closing down that road is only going to cause more congestion and more problems for vehicles as well as much more pollution and frustrated drivers! There’s enough restaurants and seats already stop waisting our money on pointless road closures and unnecessary traffic jams. Just another money making scheme making it harder for vehicle owners.
> Just another money making scheme making it harder for vehicle owners.
Good! That’s the point!
This people praising schemes like these, don’t realise that more than half of their lifestyle depends on drivers. I agree that people driving just because they are too lazy to take the tube or to cycle is something that should be tackled down, but many of the vehicles out there are trades and deliveries, and this is not the most efficient way. Just don’t complain when your medications and parcels are late or groceries get more expensive to compensate for the fuel wasted on traffic jams and fines. Because this would be just one of the many closures, no left turns, buses only, entry restrictions and blablabla. We live in a individualistic society, if it gets more expensive/difficult for them, it will get more expensive/difficult for us.
One only needs to look at the Strand Aldwych to see how much nicer streets become without through traffic. It’s a complete revolution in urban space.
A fantastic idea and long overdue. Have seen too many accidents over the years. Covent Garden style and lots of cyclists. Cleaner air and less dangerous – makes sense
Mixing pedestrians and cyclists on purpose? Don’t tell the Royal Parks. Horses are fine though 🙂
Sadly the lenght of the section from Camden Town underground station to the Camden Lock has become a collection of overpriced shops all selling similar tourist tat.
Just get on with banning cars from all of London, as long as there are more places to fit tourists. Who cares about the actual people who live and work here, who need to get about. Just more places to sell tat.
The fact this is being done after Camden lost most of its character anyway too.