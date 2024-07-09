Camden Council plans to pedestrianise Camden High Street

The exceptionally busy Camden High Street could become much more pleasant to walk along, as Camden Council plans to pedestrianise it.

The pedestrianisation would be for an 18-month trial and would be from Camden Town station’s entrance up to just before the canal. Although it would be a pedestrian space, emergency vehicles and services would still have access, and northbound cycling would also be retained. Delivery spaces would be created on nearby Buck Street.

Meanwhile, the diverted road traffic would go along Kentish Town Road and rejoin Camden High Street via Hawley Crescent. In addition, they plan to make Jamestown Road one way westbound for motor traffic, creating more space for outdoor seating for the many cafes and restaurants that line the road.

However, this isn’t the first time that Camden Council has proposed pedestrianising Camden High Street. Plans were first shown off in 2019 but never implemented.

If approved, the proposed Camden High Street changes would be implemented as a trial, using temporary materials, under an Experimental Traffic Order (ETO) for a maximum of 18 months. After that, a full public consultation on whether or not to make these changes permanent would be carried out about a year into the pedestrianisation trial, giving them time to decide whether to retain it as a permanent pedestrianised road or scrap it.

There will be a pop-up stand to show off the plans outside Buck Street Market next Tuesday (16th July) from 9am to 5pm.

Responses to the consultation to start the Camden High Street trial pedestrianisation can be sent here.

A polite reminder, posting comments on social media or below won’t affect the outcome of the consultation – if you want to express an opinion, you need to respond to the consultation.