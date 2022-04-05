A new housing estate is to be built on a former Dagenham car factory site that sits right next to the Dagenham Dock railway station on the C2C rail line.

Historically the site was primarily used as a press shop to produce vehicle panels for Ford and has a strong industrial history such as the 1968 Ford sewing machinists strike for women’s equal pay and the ‘Made in Dagenham’ movement.

The site, being developed by Peabody, and called Dagenham Green, will see up to 3,502 new homes being built, of which 1,550 will be a mix of London Affordable Rent and London Shared Ownership.

The initial suggested plans are that 1,952 homes from studio to 4-bed will be offered for commercial sale, 775 homes from 1-bed to 4-bed offered at the London Affordable Rent, and 775 homes from 1-bed to 4-bed offered for sale as shared ownership, where people can buy a quarter of the home and rent the rest until they can afford to buy it.

South of the site a new secondary school – using land being transferred to the council from the developer — and an adjacent plot will deliver a minimum of 4,000sqm of industrial workspace. There will also be a 5-acre urban park, which will run alongside the main walking route through the estate.

The lead designer and master planner is PRP Architects and HTA Design is leading the landscape and public realm work.

Sitting right next to Dagenham Dock station on the C2C line, it’s unlikely to be affected by the Beam Park station problems on the neighbouring housing development. There is an agreement though that an east-west route through Dagenham Green could be opened sooner than planned to assist in improving connections with the neighbouring Beam Park housing development if the planned station is definitely cancelled.

Baring local area improvements outside the station, there are no plans to upgrade Dagenham Dock station, which while it has slightly shabby platforms in need of a modest paint job, it does already have full step-free access to both platforms.

The development was approved by Dagenham & Barking council at their latest meeting.

Construction of the Dagenham Green development is expected to start later this year, and be completed in early 2028.