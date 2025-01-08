20 year old Southeastern trains to get mid-life refurbishment

Southeastern’s 20-year-old Class 376 Electrostar trains are to undergo a mid-life refurbishment and upgrade of the passenger facilities.

376 and 707 trains at Grove Park (c) Southwastern

The white fleet will also be repainted in the dark blue that Southeastern now uses for its newer trains. The 36 Class 376 Electrostars will also gain USB/power sockets and energy-efficient LED lighting as part of the refurbishment.

The work is getting underway at the Ashford Maintenance Centre with the first units to receive the new blue livery and LED lighting scheduled to be in customer service from the spring.

The interior refresh, which includes refurbished seats and a full re-paint, will start later in the summer at the Grove Park depot, with the first units due into customer service before the end of the year.

Mark Johnson, Engineering Director at Southeastern, said: “I’m thrilled that we will be upgrading the Class 376s with our partners at Alstom and Eversholt Rail. The mid-life refresh will deliver better journeys for our customers and keep these trains in tip-top condition for years to come.

“This builds on the upgrades across our other fleets, and the newer trains we are bringing in, as well as the ongoing procurement of new trains to replace our older Networkers.”

3 Comments on "20 year old Southeastern trains to get mid-life refurbishment

  1. Hopefully they replace the frankly awful current seats which have the worst seat angles possible. With regards to the lighting though, hopefully they don’t replace with super bright white garish lighting .

    • You’ve obviously never used a Thameslink, by far the worst seats on the network, on some of the newest trains. Basically a sheet of metal with a bedsheet over them…

