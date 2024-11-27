£2.8M project to transform Westbourne Green canalside path approved

Published on 27th November 2024 by ianVisits in Architecture

A section of canal walkway in Paddington is to get a makeover after Westminster Council approved funding for the works to start.

Westbourne Green Canalside (c) Westminster Council

At the moment, there’s a length of canal path in Westbourne Green that runs alongside a fenced-off park. It can be described as a bit of a sandwich — there’s the canal path, then a fence, then a cycle lane, another pedestrian path, and then the park.

The Westbourne Green Canalside project will see the railings that separate the canal path from a neighbouring park removed so that the two can be merged into a much wider path for pedestrians.

The existing cycle path will also be flipped over to the other side of the pedestrian path so that pedestrians are closer to the canal than the cyclists.

Removing the fencing that separates the canal path from the park should make a considerable difference to canal walkers, opening up a lot more space to share along the wider path.

The park space will also be revamped with new bedding plants, some of the lawns will be rewilded, and new spaces for picnics and orchard trees will be created. A new children’s play area will also be created near Grand Junction.

The project will cost around £2.8 million, funded by the Greater London Authority’s Good Growth Fund.

Construction work is due to commence nowish and conclude in Summer 2025.

  1. This is not a critisism – but I am surprised how removing a fence and re-landscaping a park can cost 2.8 million… Perhaps it is more complicated than I realise.

