100 objects for 100 years of the Charles Dickens Museum

To mark 100 years since an unassuming house in Bloomsbury was saved from being turned into a hotel — and became the Charles Dickens Museum, the museum has displayed a hundred of its treasures.

The museum at 48 Doughty Street is where Charles Dickens wrote the stories that made him an international superstar. The building was threatened with redevelopment into a hotel but was saved when the Dickens Fellowship secured an option to buy it in June 1922 and then raised the £10,000 mortgage to buy the property’s freehold.

The house was renovated, and on 9th June 1925, the 55th anniversary of Dickens’s death, Lord Birkenhead opened it as a public museum.

To mark the centenary of the museum’s opening this year, they are holding an exhibition that showcases the key moments in Dickens’s life and displaying many of their treasured documents, which often have to stay locked away.

One of the objects on display for the first time is a chalk and pastel sketch of Dickens made when he was 25 and living at Doughty Street. The museum acquired it in 2019 and now believes it to be an original drawing for Samuel Laurence’s ‘lost’ third portrait of Dickens.

There’s also a wall of more portraits here, showing Dickens as he aged, eventually becoming the elderly bearded man most of us are familiar with.

Quite a few books, from the obvious to the less so are included. I quite liked the Arab translation on display, showing how widespread a Dickens story can get. There’s also a copy of David Copperfield, taken to Antarctica by Capt. Scott’s 1910 expedition on the Terra Nova. Stranded in an ice cave, the crew read a chapter every night for sixty nights, and the book is blackened with their fingerprints, likely to have been due to the seal blubber fire that heated the cave.

It’s hard to read now, but there are some useful notes next to the letters, including one where Dickens acknowledges that one of his characters was based on a lady he knew. While the words aren’t used, it’s suggested that he knew she wasn’t that interested in men.

Less appealing is a draft letter from Charles Dickens to the family servant, Ann Brown, which contains the first paragraphs of the ‘Violated Letter’, in which Dickens exposes the collapse of his marriage to Catherine.

The museum, at 48 Doughty Street, is now the only surviving London house in which Dickens lived. It is also where several of his most famous books were written—The Pickwick Papers, Oliver Twist, and Nicholas Nickleby.

The original house has been laid out very much as it could have looked when the family lived there, so you can immerse yourself in the Victorian lifestyle. The neighbouring house, which was added to the museum in 2012, hosts the exhibition rooms and the cafe space for the public.

The exhibition to mark the museum’s centenary will be open until the end of June 2025.

You can turn up on the day, but booking tickets in advance is best to guarantee entry – from here.

Standard Ticket: £12.50

Concessions: £10.50

Child (over 6): £7.50

Child (Under 6): Free

The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.